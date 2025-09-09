Acting Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers said investigation staff were going over the areas where the family had been staying and had been speaking with farmers, locals and workers in the area.

“That work is to help us build an accurate picture of the movements of Tom Phillips and the children,” she said.

Tom Phillips was shot dead by police after nearly four years on the run with his children. Photo / Mike Scott

The shooting location near the intersection of Te Anga and Waipuna Rds remained an active crime scene, with forensic staff on site yesterday.

Three firearms, including the weapon used by Phillips, were recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Several other firearms were located in the area where Phillips was camping.

Campsite findings revealed

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said Phillips had not been at this site for any considerable time; instead, police believe he was moving around during the years he spent on the run.

The camp was found by specialist police about 2km from where Phillips died.

The photos supplied by police revealed details of the conditions the young children were forced to live in.

Multiple wheels, a jerry can, three Sprite cans and large glass bottles were scattered within the makeshift site.

Mechanical parts were also visible.

New photographs reveal the campsite where Tom Phillips’ children were. Photo / NZ Police

Chambers could not say whether police had previously searched the exact location where the campsite was found.

“Over the past four years, we have covered this terrain, this region a lot,” Chambers said.

“It’s highly likely that we’ve been very, very close.”

The area where the makeshift campsite was found would have made it “very easy to hide”, a local business and property owner told the Herald.

Next steps in police investigation

Chambers said police had a significant number of interviews to carry out, including with the Phillips children, which would take some time.

He said police will give the Phillips children enough time as they need to settle, but there would come a time when police need to speak to them.

Rogers said the children were reunited late on Monday and are now in the care of Oranga Tamariki.

“Our staff described the children as being engaged, and they readily spoke with our staff, who provided them with snacks and drinks while they waited to be brought out of the campsite.

Tom Phillips (top left) and his three children first came to national attention when they disappeared in September 2021. Photo / Supplied

“While they are now in the care of Oranga Tamariki, we will continue to work closely with the children, taking the time and sensitivity that is needed after the ordeal they have been through,” Rogers said.

Chambers would not comment on whether the children’s mother had seen them yet.

Oranga Tamariki Bay of Plenty regional commissioner Warwick Morehu said the children are doing well under the circumstances and engaging with the staff.

“They are settled, they are comfortable. They are together.”

A severely injured police officer is facing a long recovery after being shot by Phillips on Monday. He was visited by Chambers and Minister of Police Mark Mitchell in hospital yesterday.

