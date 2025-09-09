Advertisement
Autopsy for Tom Phillips as police probe hidden campsite conditions

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Police were led to the site with the help of one of Phillips' children. Video / NZ Herald

Tom Phillips’ autopsy is scheduled for today as investigations ramp up after the young Phillips siblings’ second night away from the Waikato backcountry.

The makeshift campsite Jayda, 12, Maverick, 10, and Ember, 9, called home in Waitomo remained under scene guard as police processed evidence.

The police photos released

