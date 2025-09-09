Chambers said police had a significant number of interviews to carry out, including with the Phillips children, which would take some time.
He said police will give the Phillips children enough time as they need to settle, but there would come a time when police need to speak to them.
Rogers said the children were reunited late on Monday and are now in the care of Oranga Tamariki.
“Our staff described the children as being engaged, and they readily spoke with our staff, who provided them with snacks and drinks while they waited to be brought out of the campsite.
“While they are now in the care of Oranga Tamariki, we will continue to work closely with the children, taking the time and sensitivity that is needed after the ordeal they have been through,” Rogers said.
Chambers would not comment on whether the children’s mother had seen them yet.