Autism advocates say Trump rhetoric fuels stigma and harms families - The Front Page

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

University of Otago pediatrics and child health science officer, Joanne Dacombe, is with us to dive into how comments like Trump's affect autistics and their families.

Doctors in the United States will soon be advised not to prescribe paracetamol to pregnant women, after President Donald Trump claimed an “increased autism risk”.

He and his Secretary of Health, Robert Kennedy jnr, cited the unproven link as a major factor in the rise of autism diagnoses, something that

