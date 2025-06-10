This morning, the Daily Mail Australia reported Winslet died of health complications from excessive drug use.

In 2022, the Adelaide District Court heard how, after bagging his epic windfall, Winslet’s parents managed his winnings through a trust fund.

However, he was still able to access enough of his fortune to allow him to quit working as a plumber and bankroll a “hopeless” drug addiction.

Winslet, who also purchased property in New Zealand with his winnings, was treated as a “free ride” by other drug users, the court heard.

Police raided his home in the Adelaide suburb of New Port on August 30, 2020 after they reportedly received information that drugs were being manufactured on the property.

Cops found 2.27g of cocaine, and nearly 30g of MDMA.

In a compartment in the bathroom was a Mauser handgun and ammunition.

Winslet pleaded guilty to supplying MDMA and possessing a firearm without a licence, the Advertiser newspaper reported.

During sentencing in September 2022, Judge Heath Barklay stated that his conviction had robbed him of the drive for a productive life and brought him into contact with the wrong crowd.

The judge also detailed how Winslet had battled two rare conditions since birth.

Evidence of drug use was everywhere when police raided Winslet's house. Photo / Supplied

The conditions led to physical abnormalities which saw Winslet bullied at school and unable to take part in contact sports.

He left school early before doing his plumbing apprenticeship and then shifted to New Zealand to look for further work.

Photos released by the court show the Adelaide house littered with drugs and drug paraphernalia, with empty beer bottles and nitrous oxide canisters sharing space with cannabis bongs and lighters.

A fridge photographed by police was empty save for alcohol, Red Bull - and a bowl of white powder.

The house was dirty, with rubbish and clothes lying around, floors marked and stained and a framed photo of his winning online ticket a cruel reminder of what could have been.