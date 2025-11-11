Australian student expelled after playing in tennis tournament

Aarav’s days are taken up by school, training and homework, his mum told the programme.
“I do homework during school hours, recess and lunch, and on the school bus”, the student said.
“I don’t think I should be expelled for missing a week to go to some major event for nationals and stuff like that.”
His parents have not found a school for him to attend immediately, but have lined up enrolment for next year, they said.
The school’s headmaster Russell Bailey said in a statement to the programme that parents are required to “seek advance permission when their child requires absence for sporting events or other activities that are not school-related“.
The school was unable to discuss the situations of individual students because of privacy laws, Bailey said.
“However, in general terms, we can say that we will revoke an enrolment if a parent repeatedly fails to follow the school’s requirements and does not work with us in the interests of their child’s education.”
School fees do not need to be paid after that point.
“Given our expectations are clear from the start, this happens very rarely, and it is a very sad and disappointing outcome for everyone.”