Australian student expelled after playing in tennis tournament

The headmaster of a private school in Australia has defended expelling a 12-year-old student after he took time off school to play in a national tennis tournament. Photo / 123rf

A student at an Australian private school has been expelled after he played in a national tennis competition.

Twelve-year-old Aarav was at the first day of a Tennis Australia invitational competition when he found out he was not able to return to classes at Redeemer Baptist School in Sydney, A Current Affair reported.

The boy’s parents told the programme they requested time out of class for the competition, and the school responded with “we are withdrawing his enrolment and expelling him from the school”.

They said the decision was unfair for Aarav, who worked hard to excel in both academics and sport.

He does well at school, achieving high grades in most subjects.