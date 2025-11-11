Advertisement
Australian student expelled after playing in tennis tournament

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The headmaster of a private school in Australia has defended expelling a 12-year-old student after he took time off school to play in a national tennis tournament. Photo / 123rf

A student at an Australian private school has been expelled after he played in a national tennis competition.

Twelve-year-old Aarav was at the first day of a Tennis Australia invitational competition when he found out he was not able to return to classes at Redeemer Baptist School in Sydney,

