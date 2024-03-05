Fears of a health worker exodus as Kiwis are tempted across the ditch, more details emerge on the Government’s youth boot camps and how much ignoring your Kiwisaver could be costing you in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Students at an Australian high school won’t be looking at their teachers the same way again after a racy staff photoshoot was leaked, leading to widespread criticism.

Photos from inside Queensland’s Balmoral State High School show staff in risque costumes, taking up suggestive poses as cameras flashed.

The Courier Mail reports the teachers were so comfortable with the pics, they displayed them in a kinky calendar in the staffroom.

But not everyone was on the same saucy wavelength and a staff member complained about the calendar in December.

Teachers initially denied the calendar’s existence — and then the photos leaked.

The teacher's bad habits have been exposed.

One image shows a male teacher in a sparkly mankini being disciplined by a teacher wielding a cane and dressed in a nun’s habit.

The mankini features again in a photograph of a teacher sitting at a desk with his legs dangerously akimbo, and another shows a male teacher preparing to pour milk into the mouth of a female teacher.

The Department of Education is investigating.

Whistleblowers told the Courier Mail the calendar is evidence of a “toxic and unprofessional culture” at the school and politicians were quick to comment on the issue.

One Nation chief of staff and candidate for Keppel James Ashby said the teachers should leave it at home.

“Teachers are meant to be role models for young impressionable minds — they’re not there to emulate porn stars,” Ashby told the Courier Mail.

“What they do behind their own closed doors is up to them, but don’t bring it inside the school gate.”

Former Queensland principal Tracy Tully told the Today show it was “a total disregard to respect of the school, the parents, the community, the students and the other teachers”.

This Borat-themed outfit appeared in the calendar.

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan took a different approach, telling Today: “I don’t want to be a prude ... they’re probably having a bit of fun.

“It’s probably more embarrassing for them than it is for anyone else.”

The Department of Education confirmed it was “looking into the matter”, but added: “The department does not comment on individual employee matters as it has a responsibility to maintain the confidentiality of employee information.”







