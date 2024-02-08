Australian comedian Blake Pavey will be performing his show Literally Dying at Totara Street this Sunday.

Australian comedian Blake Pavey doesn’t let cystic fibrosis hold him back.

The 22-year-old sees the condition as a point of difference, and by incorporating it into his stand-up routines, has found something that makes him “stand out a bit”.

Posting skits on TikTok in 2020 resulted in an unexpected social media following that’s grown to more than one million, and led him to performing stand-up comedy live upon leaving home in 2021.

Blake Pavey found success on TikTok before stepping out to perform his stand-up comedy live.

“TikTok has been a wild ride - my biggest video, with 12 million views, grew my following by over 100,000 in under 24 hours, which was wild,” Pavey said.

“I still get people coming to shows who discovered me from my Covid-era skits, which is crazy to me.”

Pavey kicks off 2024 with a five-city New Zealand tour this month of his show Literally Dying, followed by his first UK shows and an Australian tour from April to September.

Totara Street in Mount Maunganui will play host to Sunday’s one-hour show.

Speaking about audiences’ reaction to humour centred around his health, Pavey said they tend to react well as “it’s not really punching up or down, it’s more punching myself in the face>

He said those with their own illnesses are more open to laughing about it, but other people can take a bit longer to warm up to that side of his humour.

Cystic fibrosis is an ultimately terminal condition that produces thick and sticky mucus and mainly affects a person’s lungs and digestive system.

The genetically inherited condition affects about 540 people in New Zealand. Specialists believe the average life expectancy of a person with cystic fibrosis is the mid-to-late 30s.

Pavey’s goals for the future are small and short-term, but big in scope.

“I want to sell out my next shows, hopefully release a special in early 2025, and hopefully keep this thing going long enough so I can get a house,” he said.

“Long-term, I’d love to delve into film and TV, but I think stand-up is a great way to get there.”

The Details

Venue: Totara Street, Mount Maunganui

Date: Sunday, February 11

Time: 7pm

Tickets: totara.flicket.co.nz