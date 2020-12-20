Australian-based whānau of Hamilton murder victim to miss funeral

Ngawai Kararaina Maria Himiona was a mother to four children and died in an alleged murder in Hamilton last week. She is being farewelled today. Photo / Supplied

The Australian-based whānau of a Hamilton mother of four who was allegedly murdered in front of her children will miss her funeral today.

Ngawai Kararaina Maria Himiona, 30, died after a suspected domestic violence incident at her Kentucky Cres, Hamilton, home last week.

Neighbours recalled hearing a series of screams just after 11pm on Wednesday after hearing children in the house yelling that "mummy's dead" along with bangs and thumping.

Himiona had four children aged 4 months, 4 years old, 10 years old and 13 years old.

She was now back with whānau and will be farewelled in Tauranga at 11am today.

Simplicity Funeral Homes posted that her sudden death had left the whānau "broken and lost for words".

"The aroha surrounding you Ngawai will keep ur babies strong and your whānau tight.

"With all the aroha in the world our hearts go out to you, your babies and your whānau, especially ur Mumma, siblings & whānau unable to make it home from Australia."

Himiona was yesterday taken to Waikari Marae Matapihi for her service today.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the whanau by Rebekah Harrison which is currently sitting at just over $5,000.

The Kentucky Cres, Hamilton, home where mum of four Himiona Ngawai was allegedly murdered. Photo / Belinda Feek

"God has gained an angel as our sister Ngawai spreads her wings to watch over us all, she leaves behind a beautiful family of three boys and one baby girl, as you can all imagine our family are in complete shock and shattered by this tragic event," Harrison wrote.

"I have set this page up to help lessen the stress of funeral cost and to help her baby's at this heartbreaking time.

"Our loving, caring and fierce sister will never be forgotten rip our angel."

When contacted, Harrison said Himiona's whānau didn't want to comment as she was a private person.

This incredible selfless, full of life, an amazing mother to 4 adorable tamariki 4 months, 4years old, 10 years old & 13... Posted by Simplicity Bereavement Services Waikato on Friday, December 18, 2020

However, she confirmed that her mother and five siblings lived in Sydney and due to the Covid-19 outbreaks there, restrictions and 14-day quarantine there was no way they could get to New Zealand in time for the funeral.

Missing the service was "devastating" and the whānau were left with so many "why's and heartache" but they were all trying to stay strong.

A 34-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in the Hamilton District Court on charges of murder and wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was remanded in custody to reappear in the high court in February.