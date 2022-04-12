Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Audrey Young: The three candidates who could replace Police Minister Poto Williams

4 minutes to read
Police Minister Poto Williams cannot be accused of inexperience. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police Minister Poto Williams cannot be accused of inexperience. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior political correspondent

OPINION

There are some clear choices to replace struggling Police Minister Poto Williams if Labour has any hope of regaining control of the law and order agenda.

Ardern needs one of her best ministers, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.