Auckland’s Western Line trains brought to halt by emergency incident

Rush hour trains on the busy Auckland rail network have been brought to a halt by an emergency incident.

Auckland Transport issued an alert to passengers saying a moving vehicle was reported on the track between Baldwin Ave and Morningside stations on the Western line service

Delays and cancellations were expected.

Train services on the line had been suspended between New Lynn and Kingsland, AT said.

“Train shuttle will be operating Swanson-New Lynn and Britomart-Kingsland. Western Line operating at a reduced frequency.

“Scheduled buses also accept train tickets to and from the stations impacted.”

Meanwhile a crash on Auckland’s Upper Harbour Motorway had blocked two eastbound lanes as emergency services attend the scene.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert to motorists to delay their journeys.

There are delays eastbound on State Highway 18 from Trig Rd.

MORE TO COME


