The fallout continues from the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington, local government expert says sack all Gore councillors after Mayor survives and police surround house in Rānui as person barricades themselves inside in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Rush hour trains on the busy Auckland rail network have been brought to a halt by an emergency incident.

Auckland Transport issued an alert to passengers saying a moving vehicle was reported on the track between Baldwin Ave and Morningside stations on the Western line service

Delays and cancellations were expected.

Train services on the line had been suspended between New Lynn and Kingsland, AT said.

“Train shuttle will be operating Swanson-New Lynn and Britomart-Kingsland. Western Line operating at a reduced frequency.

“Scheduled buses also accept train tickets to and from the stations impacted.”

Update - Western Line suspended between New Lynn and Kingsland. Train shuttle will be operating Swanson-New Lynn and Britomart-Kingsland. Western Line operating at a reduced frequency. Scheduled buses also accept train tickets to and from the stations impacted. ^CL https://t.co/cdtx5pB9j6 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 16, 2023

Meanwhile a crash on Auckland’s Upper Harbour Motorway had blocked two eastbound lanes as emergency services attend the scene.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert to motorists to delay their journeys.

There are delays eastbound on State Highway 18 from Trig Rd.

UPDATE 7:45AM

Two eastbound lanes remain blocked as emergency services attend this crash. Delay your journey with delays eastbound now from Trig Rd. ^TP https://t.co/XnYJNJt0GR — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 16, 2023

MORE TO COME



