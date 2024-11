President Joe Biden addresses the American people after Trump's victory and widespread calls to drop the Treaty Principles Bill.

A section of Auckland’s Southern Motorway is closed following a “multi-vehicle” crash this evening.

A police spokesperson said the crash on Great South Rd, Bombay, was reported about 6.50pm and a southbound section of State Highway 1 was blocked.

“Traffic [is] being diverted off the Bombay off-ramp and back on to the Bombay on-ramp,” police said.

Police said there were no serious injuries reported.