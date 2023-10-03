Safety inspections are taking place after a truck crashed into the Penrose Rd overbridge on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Traffic on the Southern Motorway is backed up after an overweight truck crashed into the Penrose Rd overbridge this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said two southbound lanes on Auckland’s Southern motorway are closed at the Penrose Rd overbridge as safety inspections take place after a “bridge strike” earlier today.

Southbound traffic is backed up as far as Market Rd.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 10:50AM

Due to an earlier bridge strike, two southbound lanes are now CLOSED at the Penrose Rd overbridge as safety inspections occur. Delay your journey or all extra time until inspections are completed. ^TP pic.twitter.com/CA1HI7KOL8 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 3, 2023

Northbound, traffic is heavy from Sylvia Park to the Penrose Rd overbridge.

Waka Kotahi advised motorists to delay their journey or allow extra time while the inspections were completed.