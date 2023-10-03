Traffic on the Southern Motorway is backed up after an overweight truck crashed into the Penrose Rd overbridge this morning.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said two southbound lanes on Auckland’s Southern motorway are closed at the Penrose Rd overbridge as safety inspections take place after a “bridge strike” earlier today.
Southbound traffic is backed up as far as Market Rd.
Northbound, traffic is heavy from Sylvia Park to the Penrose Rd overbridge.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Waka Kotahi advised motorists to delay their journey or allow extra time while the inspections were completed.