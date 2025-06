A truck fire has closed a portion of SH20 today.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A truck fire has closed a portion of SH20 today.

Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway (SH20) has been forced to close after a truck caught fire.

The vital route was completely shut down to northbound traffic between the Cavendish Dr off-ramp in Papatoetoe to the Cavendish Dr on-ramp.

One lane was reopened at 9.05am.

The New Zealand Transport Agency told rush-hour commuters to follow emergency services on-site or consider an alternative route.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene just past the Puhinui Rd overbridge just after 8am.