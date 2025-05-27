Advertisement
Auckland’s second harbour crossing could be practical and a thing of beauty – Garth Falconer

By Garth Falconer
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The planned second harbour crossing is set to be New Zealand's largest-ever infrastructure project. Pictured is Reset co-director Garth Falconer's proposal. Photo / Reset

Opinion by Garth Falconer
Garth Falconer is one of New Zealand's foremost urban designers.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Technicians are testing for a possible tunnel or bridge for a second Waitematā Harbour crossing.
  • The proposed bridge could be eight lanes wide, impacting Westhaven Marina and Northcote Point.
  • Concerns have arisen over transparency and costs, with calls for a fair assessment of bridge versus tunnel options.

Many passersby will have recently noticed a small floating barge slowly making its way along the motorway edge of Shoal Bay on Auckland’s North Shore, and perhaps will also have seen what looks like an oil rig further out in the channel.

A news story about the

