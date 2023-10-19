An Auckland school has sounded a stranger danger warning after a man was allegedly seen trying to hand out lollies to kids outside the gate. Photo / Brett Phibbs

An Auckland school has sounded a stranger danger warning after a man was allegedly seen trying to hand out lollies to kids outside the gate. Photo / Brett Phibbs

An Auckland school has sounded a stranger danger warning after a man was allegedly seen trying to hand out lollies to kids outside the gate.

A parent of a Rowandale School student, in Manurewa, reported seeing and interacting with the man about 9.20am on Thursday.

“Luckily, when he pulled up these same parents approached him and before they could decipher his intentions he drove away,” principal Karl Vasau said in a notice to parents.

“Because of their quick thinking he was not able to hand out lollies or interact with any of our students,” he said. Most students were already in class when the incident happened.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald officers went to the school and spoke with the person who made the report.

“No further issues have been reported at this stage,” she said.

Vasau encouraged parents to speak to their children about remaining vigilant and keeping themselves safe.

“Please speak to your children about ... stay[ing] away from trouble and people they consider as strangers.

“Our staff will also be spending time reinforcing these messages with their students today,” he said.

“If you have any concerns or queries regarding this, please contact me directly.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.







