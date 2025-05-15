Advertisement
Auckland’s Peninsula Primary School in Te Atatū Peninsula in lockdown, police on scene

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Police are at the scene of an unfolding situation at Te Atatū Peninsula Primary School in lockdown.

An Auckland school is in lockdown this morning with police on the grounds and parents told to stay away.

Te Atatū’s Peninsula Primary School pupils are currently in classrooms, with the school telling parents the school has been placed into lockdown but not detailing why.

“Peninsula Primary School has gone into lock down because of a situation ... police are onsite, advising us,” the Te Atatu Peninsula school wrote at 10.30am on its website.

“We will continue to provide updates on our website as often as possible ... however, students are continuing with their learning in the classroom.”

The school asked parents not to come to the school or phone them.

“You will not be attended to and this may cause disruption to the management of this incident and could potentially place yourselves and/or our staff and student’s safety at risk.

“We will update this website when the lock down has been completed.”

Police have been approached for comment.

