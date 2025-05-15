Police are at the scene of an unfolding situation at Te Atatū Peninsula Primary School in lockdown.

An Auckland school is in lockdown this morning with police on the grounds and parents told to stay away.

Te Atatū’s Peninsula Primary School pupils are currently in classrooms, with the school telling parents the school has been placed into lockdown but not detailing why.

“Peninsula Primary School has gone into lock down because of a situation ... police are onsite, advising us,” the Te Atatu Peninsula school wrote at 10.30am on its website.

“We will continue to provide updates on our website as often as possible ... however, students are continuing with their learning in the classroom.”