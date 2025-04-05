The Delmore project is part of the larger Myland Partners development group that is building housing estates in Auckland’s south, west and north.
The project is also linked to controversial businessman, Andrew Fawcet, who was in charge of companies that collapsed in 2014 and 2018 owing $11m.
Delmore claims its 109ha development will help local families by selling homes at an average of $850,000 - or $400,000 less than what it says is the typical price along the Hibiscus Coast.
“The project will provide high-quality, stand-alone homes and terrace housing, within a price bracket that is affordable for average income earners and first home buyers,” it said in its fast-track application.
The deputy registrar’s report said Fawcet had, at one point, been in charge of 25 companies that would later collapse owing $11m to creditors.
Fawcet’s mismanagement had played a role in some of the companies’ collapse, the report said.
The deputy registrar also criticised Fawcet in his capacity as a director of a company that continued to make payments on a $280,000 Aston Martin just months before failing to pay its tax bill.
However, the deputy registrar’s report also noted Fawcet had since taken steps to learn from his mistakes.
Fawcet previously told the Herald in 2023 his companies failed because of the Global Financial Crisis.
He said at the time he was motivated to deliver quality housing to Aucklanders.
“What is important news is the significant benefits of the Strathmill development in Ōrewa rather than something historic that happened over 10 years ago as an unfortunate consequence of the GFC,” he said.
Speaking about the Delmore project this week, he told the fast-track his team was “excited about the positive support received from the ministers”.
The fast-track legislation played an “important role in helping developers get things done”, with Delmore helping to meet market demand and boosting the wider economy.
“The effects of this project will ripple through various sectors creating jobs, facilitating community growth and positively impacting the lives of many,” Fawcet said.
