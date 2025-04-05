Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland’s Ōrewa in Government’s Fast-track Approval Bill for 1250 new homes

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A new 1250-home urban village development called Delmore is set to rise near Orewa if it wins approval from a fast-track consenting expert panel. Photo / Supplied

A new 1250-home urban village development called Delmore is set to rise near Orewa if it wins approval from a fast-track consenting expert panel. Photo / Supplied

  • The Delmore development near Ōrewa plans to build 1250 homes in a claimed $250 million boost to the economy.
  • The housing estate is among first three projects into the next stage of the Government’s new fast-track consenting regime.
  • The project has links to Andrew Fawcet, a director with a track record of successful housing developments, but also involvement in some company collapses.

A huge tract of pastoral land north of Auckland - more than half the size of Hobsonville Pt - appears set to be fast-tracked into the city’s next major urban village.

Delmore claims it will build 1250 homes in the development near Ōrewa giving a $250 million

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand