New Zealand

Auckland's Northwestern Motorway closed northbound after serious crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious, multi-vehicle crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway and motorists have been told to expect significant delays. Photo / Waka Kotahi

NZ Herald

A northbound section of Auckland's Northwestern Motorway has been closed following a serious crash that has left one person injured.

A number of vehicles were involved in the collision just after the Rosebank Rd off-ramp.

State Highway 16 is closed northbound between Rosebank Rd and Patiki Rd.

NZ Police have warned motorists to avoid the area or expect significant delays.

A detour via Rosebank Rd off-ramp is in place.

Police said one person is reported to have critical injuries following the crash.

Emergency services are at the scene and the serious crash unit has been notified.

