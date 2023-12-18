Chris Bishop announces independent review of Kāinga Ora, New Zealand's fifth Covid wave may not have peaked and questions are raised over how Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will get to Sydney tomorrow. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

Several lanes on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway were blocked after a crash during rush-hour traffic this morning.

There are warnings of major delays following the crash, which has left at least two cars with serious damage.

NZ Transport Agency posted on social media explaining the crash had blocked two lanes westbound on SH16 beside the off-ramp to Rosebank Rd.

“Pass with extra care and expect delays until lanes can be reopened,” the post read.

The lanes have been reopened, however, NZTA is still warning of residual delays as the traffic begins to ease.

Rosebank Rd off-ramp remains closed as vehicle recovery and clean-up continue.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - 8:50AM

8:50AM

Bus routes have even been affected by the crash. B WX1, 11T, 11W, and 132 are all experiencing delays, Auckland Transport reported.

Photos from the crash show two cars with serious damage.

One vehicle smashed into the barrier, while another sat in the middle of the road with the bonnet almost completely crumpled.

The two-car crash on SH16 crash is causing major delays for morning commuters. Photo / Dean Purcell



