Auckland's new Watercare boss Jon Lamonte to earn almost $200k less than his predecessor

Jon Lamonte of Sydney Metro is heading to New Zealand to head up Watercare in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The new boss of Auckland's Watercare will make almost $200,000 less a year than his predecessor.

Watercare chair Margaret Devlin today announced Jon Lamonte, who is chief executive of Sydney transport provider Sydney Metro, will join Watercare as chief executive next month on a salary of $585,000. His predecessor, Raveen Jaduram, who was on $775,000 a year when he stepped down in August, was the highest paid Auckland Council executive and made 30 per cent more than Council's chief executive.

Lamonte's salary is in line with council policy that chief executive salaries across the council-controlled organisations be set lower than previous incumbents and the council chief executive.

Devlin said Lamonte brought "a wealth of experience to the role, not just from his time with Sydney Metro but from his extensive executive career".

"The Board and I look forward to working with Jon as we embark upon the next stage of Watercare's journey, which includes the delivery of an $8 billion capital programme over the next 10 years, the response to the ongoing drought, and the national water reform programme," she said.

Lamonte said he felt "excited to come to New Zealand and forge a new life in Auckland and play my part in ensuring its future".

A council statement says Lamonte has an operational background, serving in the Royal Air Force in the Falklands, the former Yugoslavia and Iraq. It adds that he was CEO of Tubelines in London before taking over all modes of transport in Manchester, and then turning the first metro line in Sydney from construction into operations.

Mayor Phil Goff said Lamonte "had an impressive career and brings to his new role considerable experience as a chief executive and leader, and skills in managing large-scale enterprises and operations".