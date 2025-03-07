Auckland gets new regional park at 81 Kyle Rd, Greenhithe, a $10 million gift from Rosemary Platt, widow of nurseryman Graeme Platt. Photo / Auckland Council

He is credited with convincing generations of gardeners to plant natives and was a supplier for the Auckland Botanic Gardens.

Mayor Wayne Brown said he was “delighted to be able to accept this impressive ... property on behalf of Aucklanders”.

Brown said: “This is an overwhelmingly remarkable gift to the city. We will honour accordingly the vision and meticulous work Mrs Platt and Mr Platt have put into it since they bought it back in 1983.”

Rosemary Platt said her late husband would be “thrilled that his passion for ancient trees ... will be enjoyed by our community as they stroll amongst these and appreciate their rich history”.

The land has a series of open spaces connected together around a pond. It also has a three-bedroom home and a workshed. Both are made from exotic timbers and have heritage bricks salvaged from His Majesty’s Theatre on Queen St.

The site will be developed in line with the Auckland Botanic Gardens Management Plan, with carparking, signage and toilets needed before it can open to the public at an unspecified time.

The council will work with local iwi Te Kawerau ā Maki and Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei on the project. Both iwi have historical connections to the area, with Tauhinu Pā once standing nearby overlooking Oruamo, Hellyers Creek.

The Platts' connection to the area began when they opened Platts Native Plant Nursery in Albany in 1974. It quickly became the most popular supplier of quality native plants, Auckland Council said.

Graeme Platt sourced a selection of speciality trees from countries once part of ancient continent Gondwana. It now has more than 1000 mature trees from New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands and South America.

