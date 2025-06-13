Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland’s new housing density plans, Wayne Brown’s big scheme and more speed limit silliness: Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read

RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop, flanked by Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and Minister for Auckland Simeon Brown: Agreement on the scope of a new housing density deal for the city has been reached. Photo / NZME

RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop, flanked by Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and Minister for Auckland Simeon Brown: Agreement on the scope of a new housing density deal for the city has been reached. Photo / NZME

Simon Wilson
Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

This is a transcript of Simon Wilson’s weekly newsletter Love this City – exploring the ideas and events, the reality and the potential of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

Housing density: The big new council election issue just landed

There will always be arguments about housing. And I like to think

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand