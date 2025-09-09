Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Auckland’s housing intensification: What’s really at stake in Kingsland? - Sally Hughes

By Sally Hughes
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Auckland's intensification plan has sparked concern over Kingsland’s heritage housing. Photo / Getty Images

Auckland's intensification plan has sparked concern over Kingsland’s heritage housing. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Sally Hughes
Sally Hughes is the chairperson of Character Coalition, an umbrella group representing heritage, historical and special interest groups.

THE FACTS

  • Kingsland, known for its vibrant atmosphere and character housing, faces potential risk from proposed high-rise developments.
  • Minister Chris Bishop argues Special Character Areas (SCA) impede development, but locals say there’s ample land already zoned for growth.
  • Residents urge protection of Kingsland’s special character areas, highlighting existing development opportunities and market conditions.

Kingsland is a vibrant inner-city suburb, known for its eclectic mix of shops, restaurants, and character housing.

Though small, it’s densely populated, with around 3540 residents as of June 2024, giving it a population density of 4597 people per km². This is well above Auckland’s urban average

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save