The Gus Fisher Gallery on Shortland St, Auckland. Photo / Google Maps Streetview

A central Auckland art gallery has closed until further notice after a serious incident involving an artwork being damaged.

The Herald understands the damaged artwork is by Australian South Sea Islander Jasmine Togo-Brisby, whose work is currently being exhibited at the Gus Fisher Gallery.

The gallery announced it was closed on social media on Monday morning, saying it was “due to a serious incident”.

A spokeswoman for the Gus Fisher Gallery, Stacey Ogg, declined to comment.

The social media posts announcing the gallery’s closure were deleted after the Herald phoned.

The post said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and will reopen again as soon as possible, hopefully later this week. Reopening updates will be posted on social media. Thank you for your understanding and we hope to see you soon at the gallery.”

The Herald has approached Togo-Brisby for comment.

Her art is being featured in the Outcast: Jasmine Togo-Brisby and John Vea exhibition.

The gallery described her work thus: “[it] examines the legacies of slavery through companies like CSR whose complicity in the Pacific Slave Trade resulted in the forced removal of thousands of men, women and children from their homes to work on sugar plantations in Australia.”