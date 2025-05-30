Advertisement
Auckland’s EFKS church in Māngere Bridge built 200-seat unconsented building, cops $80k fine

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Members of the EFKS Taeaoafua church in Māngere Bridge built a 200-seat church without planning approval and then held services in a dangerous building, an Auckland court has found. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

  • Reverend Sean Palala built a 200-seat church without planning approval, leading to fines and community division.
  • Palala and his church were fined more than $80,000 for multiple Building and Resource Management Act violations.
  • Parishioners are calling for Palala’s removal, citing financial mismanagement and unauthorised construction decisions.

An Auckland pastor is fighting to keep his job after he built a 200-seat church without planning approval and held services in a “dangerous” building.

Reverend Sean Palala also helped saddle his EFKS Taeaoafua church in Māngere Bridge with more than $2 million in debt and led it through

