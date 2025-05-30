Members of the EFKS Taeaoafua church in Māngere Bridge built a 200-seat church without planning approval and then held services in a dangerous building, an Auckland court has found. Photo / Sylvie Whinray
An Auckland pastor is fighting to keep his job after he built a 200-seat church without planning approval and held services in a “dangerous” building.
Reverend Sean Palala also helped saddle his EFKS Taeaoafua church in Māngere Bridge with more than $2 million in debt and led it througha failed deal to sell off $6m in land, some of his parishioners claim.
Last week, Palala was personally fined $7000 in the Auckland District Court and sentenced to community service for multiple Building and Resource Management Act violations.
His church – a branch of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa – was also hit with more than $80,000 in fines and costs.
“This is not just a legal issue – it’s a spiritual crisis that touches the heart of the EFKS identity in Aotearoa. The community deserves answers.”
The Māngere Bridge branch at 59 McKenzie Rd is one of the more than 80 Ekalesia Fa’apotopotoga Kerisiano Samoa – which translates to Congregational Christian Church of Samoa - churches across New Zealand.
Palala had served as the church pastor and as trustee and chairman of its charitable trust.
The legal troubles that came from building the church without planning approval were among the reasons why the trust fell into millions of dollars of debt, the parishioners said.
In a bid to pay off the debts, the church last year put its buildings and 5419sq m of land up for sale, where it eventually sold at auction for $6.3m in November.
However, days later the church was left high and dry, the parishioners said.
That’s because the deal fell through after the buyers went into liquidation without paying their deposit, they said.
Blame rests on Palala, parishioners claim
The three parishioners claimed that throughout the church’s troubles dating back to at least 2019, Palala had largely made decisions on his own.
He was able to do that because the other trustees and congregation showed too much deference out of cultural respect for elders and church leaders, they claimed.
“People sitting within the board were not asking questions of him because of all this traditional authority he holds,” one parishioner said.
Palala and the church trust were formally charged, and two years later, an Auckland District Court judge found them guilty on two charges of failing to remove or fix unauthorised buildings and another of failing to cease construction work.
Just weeks after the church was found guilty in mid-2023 and while awaiting sentencing, council staff found more offending.
On five separate Sundays they visited the church, where they saw elderly people and children going in and out of the unconsented building and heard singing, indicative of church services taking place.
That led to both Palala and the church being found guilty of six additional charges each.
They were sentenced last week.
John Kang, the prosecutor representing the Auckland Council, told the court the offending was “highly deliberate”.