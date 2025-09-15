Advertisement
Auckland’s Delmore housing project rejection pits Government against Auckland Council

Ben Leahy
Reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

A 1250-home urban village development north of Auckland is struggling to win approval from a fast-track consenting expert panel, potentially putting it at the centre of a central versus local government battle. Photo / Supplied

  • 1250-homes planned near Ōrewa, north of Auckland, have been given an initial thumbs down by a fast-track planning scheme in what could spiral into a larger battle between the Government and councils across the country.
  • Auckland Council and Watercare refused to support the Delmore development, saying wastewater services weren’t planned to be delivered to the area until 2050.
  • The developer says all the concerns can be addressed and the project should be approved to help address Auckland’s housing crisis.

Auckland Council’s “plan first” approach has scored an early win against the Government’s “build fast” infrastructure agenda after an expert panel said it planned to reject a new 1250-home development.

The Delmore project had sought speedy approval through a new fast-track consenting scheme, claiming its “affordable” homes near Ōrewa in

