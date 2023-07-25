95bFM will sell some of its vinyl collection to keep the station operating. Photo / Dean Purcell

As a final resort in its post-pandemic struggle, iconic Auckland radio station 95bFM has decided to sell off some of its 50-year-old record collection.

For the first time in the station’s 54-year history, its international record collection will be available to the public for sale on August 19.

In a statement from general manager Tom Tremewan, he said the decision was made due to a “number of significant financial reasons”.

“To continue to last a bit longer into the future, we have little choice,” the statement read.

Tremewan said the selling of the collection will allow the station to keep the doors open and the lights on but the decision was not an easy one to make.

“This collection is part of the taonga of 95bFM. It holds a lot of memories for our community and is a physical symbol of the vibrant music history and culture in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Our vinyl collection has helped propel the careers of musicians and broadcasters alike during its time on our airwaves.”

Tremewan recognised the decision would be “deeply unpopular”. He admitted he wasn’t a fan of the choice either but it had to be done.

“Believe me when I say that if there was another way to keep the lights on, we’d have done it by now,” Tremewan said.

“We’ve been working our asses off to keep the station going not just for the next 55 days, but for the next 55 years.”

The station will not be selling off its entire stash of records as the NZ collection will remain untouched. Additionally, current station DJs and programme makers have been able to earmark records they want to be saved.

“This way we can keep what’s historically and culturally significant and the rest can help pay down our debt,” Tremewan said.

The 95bFM Vinyl Appreciation Society has taken up the task of valuing and listing the collection. Tremewan said this was done out of “respect for the vinyl and the station”, and by those “who understand what we’re doing and why we have to do it”.

The 95bFM Record Fair will be held on Saturday, August 19, in the bFM lounge on 34 Princes St.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.