- Auckland’s $2 billion storm recovery fund faces pressure as the cost of Category 3 buyouts rises.
- The council may need to purchase up to 1264 homes for about $1.28 billion.
- Shifting funds for buyouts could leave $164 million for storm resilience work and $53 million for a project already underway in Māngere.
Auckland’s $2 billion storm recovery fund is under pressure with new figures showing the number and cost of Category 3 homes qualifying for a buyout has risen sharply.
The scheme allowed for 900 homes to qualify for a buyout, but a new report shows the figure could reach 1264 costing an extra $388 million.
Shifting the extra cost within the fund could leave the council with less money to spend on flood resilience, including a programme to reopen natural waterways in place of pipes to reduce the impact of future storms.
The latest figures are contained in a report to Thursday’s transport, resilience and infrastructure committee meeting.