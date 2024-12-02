The Auckland floods last year damaged more than 7000 homes. Photo / Alex Burton

“At the highest current forecast, the Category 3 voluntary buy-out scheme will result in the council purchasing up to 1264 sites at a cost of around $1.28 billion,” said the report, written by senior recovery office staff.

Revised forecasts show of the 3500 properties that opted into the scheme now closed, the council envisages between 1205 and 1264 will be eligible for a voluntary buy-out.

Nearly two years after Auckland’s devastating floods badly damaged more than 7000 properties, the council has already paid out an average of about $1m to more than 300 homeowners who meet the Category 3 criteria of “an intolerable risk to life” due to a lack of an escape route in a future storm.

Debbie Benioni has had to leave her Mangere home of 19 years and lost nearly all her possessions in the Anniversary weekend floods. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Council officers said the council needs Government approval to revise the budgets in the joint $2b storm recovery fund, which currently provides for 900 Category 3 properties. The shortfall could be met by reallocating funds within the total package.

The Government has said there will be no additional funding.

Officers said shifting funding for Category 3 buyouts could leave $164m for storm resilience work, plus $53m already committed for a project in Māngere to reduce the flood risk of 244 properties.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.