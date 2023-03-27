The first day of lane layout changes on the Northwestern Motorway on Monday morning caused major delays and a multi-vehicle car crash. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The first day of lane layout changes on the Northwestern Motorway on Monday morning caused major delays and a multi-vehicle car crash. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Commuters travelling along Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway are warned to expect more delays this morning after yesterday’s lane layout changes caused chaos.

The layout changes along the motorway had motorists stumped yesterday and caused long queues, a multi-vehicle car crash and traffic that spanned 20km.

This morning, around 6.30am, queues were already backed up to Westgate.

On Monday morning, Waka Kotahi informed motorists that the eastbound lanes between St Lukes and Newton Rds were rearranged in order to make the left lane an exit-only lane to Newton Rd.

Transport officials later apologised for the extensive delays caused by the lane layout changes.

And the Automobile Association said Waka Kotahi NZTA should have been more proactive in communicating the lane changes, which could have minimised delays for the city’s beleaguered road users.

In a statement yesterday afternoon, Waka Kotahi apologised to affected motorists and said it was “monitoring the situation”, while encouraging motorists to “follow the signs and drive with caution”.

It claimed “signage and information was shared in advance of the works” and said extra signage was put up during peak hour traffic.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised motorists that the eastbound lanes between St Lukes and Newton Rds had been realigned to make the left lane an exit-only lane to Newton Rd. Photo / Supplied

AA spokesman for Auckland traffic congestion Martin Glynn said Waka Kotahi should have better communicated the changes.

“I would have expected them to have put out more proactive communication about it.

“It wouldn’t have avoided all of that but it could have minimised it.”

In order to make the left lane an exit-only lane to Newton Rd, the eastbound lanes between St Lukes and Newton Rds were rearranged, Waka Kotahi earlier informed motorists.

It reported later that between St Lukes Rd and Newton Rd, the right eastbound lanes were blocked by a car that had flipped on to its side. Crashed vehicles were left straddling lanes and stopped traffic in other lanes.

SH16 NEW LANE LAYOUT - 4:15PM

In order to manage the new lane configuration, drivers were instructed to merge right for all other destinations.

“Take extra care this morning as motorists adjust to the new lane layout.”

About 7.30am, traffic queues spanned nearly 20km, right back to Westgate.

Google Maps indicated motorists were facing a 30-minute delay due to congestion.

SH16 NEW LANE LAYOUT - 6:15AM

The changes mean there are now only four lanes after the Newton Rd exit.

Waka Kotahi said the left city-bound lane now heads to State Highway 1 northbound, the middle-left to Nelson St, middle-right to SH1 southbound, and the right continues on to SH16 to the Port.



