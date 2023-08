An NZTA camera shows fog blanketing the Upper Harbour motorway in Hobsonville. Photo / NZTA

It’s a cold, misty morning for residents waking up in Tāmaki Makaurau.

A wintry blanket of fog is visible across Auckland’s motorways, although at 6am the fog did not appear to be affecting Auckland Airport flights.

The city’s temperature is sitting at 6C. Once the morning chill lifts, today is expected to be dry and sunny for much of New Zealand, according to MetService.

Showers over parts of the upper North Island today (including these ones making a beeline for Auckland) should clear overnight revealing a mostly fine Thursday for these areas. However, there might be some morning fog to start with.



Latest radar at https://t.co/7k3nmeeZKF^SG pic.twitter.com/zpfLxoAcEr — MetService (@MetService) August 30, 2023

More to come.