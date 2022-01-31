Otto Johansson, 30, is charged with injuring Sergeant Ian Madden after smashing a taxi window outside the Queenstown Police Station. Photo / Google Streetview

An Auckland man charged with the assault of a Queenstown policeman yesterday was already on bail for serious offending charges in his home city.

Otto Johansson, 30, a carpenter, entered no plea to charges of injuring Sergeant Ian Madden with intent to injure, and intentional damage of a taxi, when he appeared in the Queenstown District Court yesterday.

Judge Jim Large remanded the defendant on bail until February 28, when he is expected to appear by audio visual link from Auckland.

Madden was taken to Lakes District Hospital with a broken jaw and collarbone following the incident in the town's CBD about 2.30am.

He and a colleague were responding to a report of a man smashing the window of a taxi at the Camp St taxi stand, which is outside the police station.

The defendant, who is on bail relating to charges in the Manukau District Court, is now subject to additional bail conditions arising from the new charges, including a daily curfew.

After yesterday's court appearance, he was taken by police to Queenstown Airport to board a flight to Auckland.