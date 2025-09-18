Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Witnesses watch car ‘fly’ down wrong side of road moments before fatal Ellerslie crash

Rachel Maher
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Police responded to the fatal crash near the Ellerslie village in Auckland.

Witnesses say they saw a car “flying” at high speed on the wrong side of the road moments before a fatal two-car accident in Auckland.

A woman died at the scene of the crash on Ellerslie-Panmure Highway at around 3.30pm yesterday.

The street is a busy thoroughfare,

