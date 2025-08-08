Rail Minister Winston Peters got upset today at the first passenger train ride on the City Rail Link after being asked to wear high-vis gear.
The NZ First leader asked, “Why do we need that?” when presented with an orange high-vis jacket by City Rail Link Ltd chief executive PatrickBrockie.
“This is not a safety zone area,” said Peters, one of 70 guests at the “Test Train Experience” attended by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Cabinet ministers, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and VIPs, all of whom donned the safety gear of a high-vis jacket, hard hat and glasses.
“No, mate. I’m going on a train ride. I’m not putting on stuff I don’t need,” Peters said.
“It’s simply if we have an incident in the tunnel or something like that, minister,” Brockie told him.
“Safety is critically important but turning it into a costume period drama risks undermining it, so we asked for an explanation and got one.
“It was confirmed that hard hats and safety glasses were not required given we were visiting an open station and sitting on a passenger train where physical work had been paused and separation barriers put in place.
“Our thanks go to the hard-working men and women who are delivering this project,” he said.
