Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Body discovery at Wairau Bar in Marlborough prompts police inquiry, rāhui in place

NZ Herald
Quick Read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Muriwai dune collapse. Protests in Tel Aviv over famine in Gaza. Alert over man propositioning teens in Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

Police have recovered the body of a person from the water at Marlborough’s Wairau Bar.

A member of the public discovered the body in the water off Wairau Bar Rd in Spring Creek yesterday afternoon, around 3.50pm.

A police spokesperson said a formal identification process is under way and may

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save