Body discovery at Wairau Bar in Marlborough prompts police inquiry, rāhui in place
NZ Herald
Police have recovered the body of a person from the water at Marlborough’s Wairau Bar.
A member of the public discovered the body in the water off Wairau Bar Rd in Spring Creek yesterday afternoon, around 3.50pm.
A police spokesperson said a formal identification process is under way and may
take some time.
Inquiries into the matter are ongoing and police were unable to provide any further comment at this stage.