Body discovery at Wairau Bar in Marlborough prompts police inquiry, rāhui in place

Police have recovered the body of a person from the water at Marlborough’s Wairau Bar.

A member of the public discovered the body in the water off Wairau Bar Rd in Spring Creek yesterday afternoon, around 3.50pm.

A police spokesperson said a formal identification process is under way and may take some time.

Inquiries into the matter are ongoing and police were unable to provide any further comment at this stage.