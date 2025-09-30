The spokesperson said the fire in the split-level home was “well-involved” when crews arrived, but were only left dampening hot spots just after 8pm.
Police had been notified of the blaze, they said, and it had been deemed suspicious.
Six fire trucks, including ladder trucks and support vehicles, were called to the scene.
Photos from the property show the floor covered with debris and damage to the roof.
The spokesperson said a fire investigator may return this morning.
A fire at the same address closed down Blockhouse Bay Rd in January 2024.
A police spokesperson told Stuff there were indications the home was vacant when fire broke out.
Police and St John Ambulance have been approached for comment.
Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.