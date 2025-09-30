Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at an Avondale home.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at an Avondale home.

A fire at an empty house that was damaged in a blaze 18 months ago is being treated as suspicious.

Photos of the blaze’s aftermath show the Blockhouse Bay Rd home gutted and blackened after fire broke out yesterday evening.

Fire broke out at the same property in January last year.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to the property at 7.43pm.