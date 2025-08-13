Advertisement
Receivers appointed at Auckland’s Whitford Manor Estate housing development after sewage row, low sales

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

An artist's impression of the promised facilities at luxury gated community Whitford Manor Estate in rural Auckland, which has been placed into receivership.

The company behind a gated Auckland estate that had to truck sewage away due to problems with wastewater infrastructure has gone into receivership.

Whitford Manor Estate in rural East Auckland is marketed as an exclusive subdivision that marries high-end country estate homes with a setting reminiscent of an English village.

