Police update on Bucklands Beach fire: Two people confirmed dead

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Bucklands Beach residents were jolted awake as a fire gutted an East Auckland home.

Two people have died after a house fire in Bucklands Beach.

An investigation is now under way into how the events unfolded on Murvale Drive early this morning.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va’aelua, of Counties Manukau CIB, said a scene examination was taking place.

It was expected police would

