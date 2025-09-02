Police have charged a man in connection with historic abuse at several West Auckland schools. Photo / 123rf

Police have charged a man in connection with historic abuse at several West Auckland schools. Photo / 123rf

Police are investigating allegations of historical abuse at several West Auckland schools.

A man has been charged in connection with the alleged offending and is due to go to trial next year at Auckland District Court.

“We’re appealing for information from the public to assist with historical allegations of abuse at several West Auckland schools in the 1980s to early 1990s,” the North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police Facebook page says.

The statement confirms that police have charged a man. Police refused to clarify what charges the man is facing, whether he worked as a teacher or which schools are involved.