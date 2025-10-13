Advertisement
Auckland

Police appeal for help to find missing 16-year-old from Mt Roskill

NZ Herald
Dannii, 16, has gone missing from her Mt Roskill home in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for information about a 16-year-old from Auckland who has gone missing.

Dannii went missing from her Mt Roskill home and is described as 1.63m tall with brown eyes and dark curly hair.

Police said she is known to be quiet by nature and keeps to herself.

