Dannii, 16, has gone missing from her Mt Roskill home in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Police appeal for help to find missing 16-year-old from Mt Roskill

Police are appealing for information about a 16-year-old from Auckland who has gone missing.

Dannii went missing from her Mt Roskill home and is described as 1.63m tall with brown eyes and dark curly hair.

Police said she is known to be quiet by nature and keeps to herself.

Police said they and Danii’s family have concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible.

If anyone has seen Dannii or has information leading to finding her, they should contact police immediately on 111 and quote file number 251009/5045.