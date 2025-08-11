Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a serious crash on the Southern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

A section of Auckland’s Southern Motorway heading into the city is expected to be closed for a few hours after a person was critically injured in a serious crash near the Te Irirangi Drive on-ramp.

All northbound lanes are now closed around the crash scene and traffic is being diverted to an alternate motorway route.

NZTA said the police serious crash unit was on site and for motorists to expect the road to be closed for a few hours.

Emergency services are responding to the single-vehicle accident, which happened around 7.50am.