Updated

Person critically injured in Auckland Southern Motorway rush-hour crash, section of SH1 closed

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Motorists are being advised to expect delays following a serious crash on the Southern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

A section of Auckland’s Southern Motorway heading into the city is expected to be closed for a few hours after a person was critically injured in a serious crash near the Te Irirangi Drive on-ramp.

All northbound lanes are now closed around the crash scene and traffic is being

