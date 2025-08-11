NZTA said the motorway is closed to northbound traffic from the SH20 interchange to East Tamaki due to the crash.
Two nearby on-ramps at Redoubt Rd and Te Irirangi Dr were also closed.
NZTA said to follow the directions of emergency services on site and expect delays.
Earlier, police said the left lane heading north was blocked, with further closures likely.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes where possible.
NZTA said to expect delays and pass with care.
Traffic is gridlocked for approximately 8km back to Karaka from the crash scene.
Hato Hone St John was notified of a crash on the Southern Motorway, Goodwood Heights, at 7.51am – responding with one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.