The pedestrain has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A worker close to the site where a pedestrian was struck by a car in East Auckland said he heard a loud “bang” noise before a rush of sirens.

The pedestrian has now been transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition and the busy Botany Rd is closed while police investigate.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Botany Rd at 10.20am after reports that a pedestrian had been hit.

They said the person was transported to hospital in a serious condition.