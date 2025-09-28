Advertisement
Updated

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car, Botany Rd in East Auckland closed

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The pedestrain has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A worker close to the site where a pedestrian was struck by a car in East Auckland said he heard a loud “bang” noise before a rush of sirens.

The pedestrian has now been transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition and the busy Botany Rd is closed

