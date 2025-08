A 150mm water main has burst on Rosebank Road in Avondale, causing localised flooding to multiple sections and sending water 8–10 metres into the air. Video / NZ Herald

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A street in the Auckland suburb of Avondale has been flooded this morning after water was shot several metres into the air following a burst water main.

Fire and Emergency Senior Station Officer Steve Bolton said his crew were called to Rosebank Rd at around 12.30am.

When firefighters arrived, they found localised flooding in Avondale after the 150mm water main had burst.

Bolton said water was shooting 8-10m in the air and throwing up a lot of debris with it.