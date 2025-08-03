Motorcyclist dies seven months after Pakuranga Heights crash
A motorcyclist has died seven months after they were involved in a crash in South Auckland.
A police spokesperson said the crash happened in Pakuranga Heights on December 28 last year.
The spokesperson said the crash was between a vehicle and a motorbike at the intersection of Pakuranga
Rd and Stanniland St at about 8.50am.
“Initially, the motorbike rider was transported to hospital in a critical condition and has subsequently died from his injuries,” the spokesperson said.