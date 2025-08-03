Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Motorcyclist dies seven months after Pakuranga Heights crash

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Trade Minister Todd McClay intends to negotiate the 15% trade tariff imposed by Donald Trump and a major announcement over the future of NCEA is expected. Video / NZ Herald

A motorcyclist has died seven months after they were involved in a crash in South Auckland.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened in Pakuranga Heights on December 28 last year.

The spokesperson said the crash was between a vehicle and a motorbike at the intersection of Pakuranga

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save