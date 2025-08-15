Police were alerted to an assault on Colwill Rd, Massey about 5.40pm on Friday. Photo / Google Maps

Two people have been injured and “several people” taken into custody after an assault in Massey.

Police were alerted to the incident on Colwill Rd, Massey, about 5.40pm on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

“Two people are reported to have sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“Several people have been taken into custody in relation to the incident.”