A person on social media said police had taped off a house near the entrance of Colwill Rd and around five police vehicles were at the scene.
Another community member said the police Eagle helicopter had been circling the street for roughly an hour.
Inquiries into the assault are ongoing, the police spokesperson said.
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.