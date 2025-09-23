Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

Man strips naked, claims to be Lucifer while flight boards to Wellington at Auckland Airport

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A man was taken into custody by police after he stripped naked at Auckland Airport. NZ Herald composite photo

A man claiming to be Lucifer stripped naked and tried to run on to the airbridge at Auckland Airport while a flight was boarding.

A witness to the incident told the Herald the man pushed through passengers and staff who were scanning boarding passes bound for Wellington and ran

