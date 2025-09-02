Police are investigating the scene on Meadow Street in Mount Wellington after a male was found critically injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has been critically injured in the Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington.

Police were called to Meadow St at about 7.25pm after a man was found on the footpath.

“He has been transported to hospital,” a spokesperson said.

“Police are on scene working to establish how he became injured and locate those responsible.”