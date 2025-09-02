Hato Hone St John said an ambulance and rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.
“We have taken one person to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.”
The police cordon has since been taken down, a Herald photographer on the scene reported.
Police units were on nearby Church St, with officers walking through the nearby park with torches to search bushes and the reserve behind the tennis club.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.