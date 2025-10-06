Roads were blocked, nearby schools sent into lockdown and residents told to stay in their homes as a standoff developed between the man, who was holed up in a social housing property, and police stretched out for more than three hours.

Multiple loud cracks rang out and shattering glass was heard around 1pm before a man wearing a singlet and shorts was handcuffed and seen being taken into custody by the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) shortly afterwards.

Armed police officers surrounded the property. Photo / Jason Dorday

Gray said the man refused to come out after numerous attempts to engage with him.

“After more than three hours, the decision was made for members of the Armed Offenders Squad to enter the property and arrest the man.

“A search of the property located an air rifle and the man has now been charged.”

Gray said the female officer who was shot in the leg had been discharged from hospital by 1.30pm.

“She’s in good spirits and is being provided wraparound support.

“This could have had a very different outcome, and we’re incredibly thankful she only suffered a minor injury.

“Our staff often face dangerous situations and I’m thankful to all those who brought the matter to a swift resolution.”

Several schools in the area, including Botany Downs Secondary College, Ormiston Senior College and Sancta Maria College, were locked down during the standoff.

Chapel Rd, between Baverstock and Stancombe Rds, was cordoned off during the police operation.