A man has been charged after a three-hour police standoff at a South Auckland property where a female officer was shot in the leg.
Counties Manukau District Commander, Superintendent Shanan Gray said the 47-year-old man had been charged with using a firearm against a law enforcement officer, injureswith intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two counts of breaching electronically monitored bail.
He will appear at Manukau District Court today.
Yesterday, police were scrambled to Chapel Rd, Flat Bush, just after 9.30am, after an officer was shot while conducting inquiries.
Roads were blocked, nearby schools sent into lockdown and residents told to stay in their homes as a standoff developed between the man, who was holed up in a social housing property, and police stretched out for more than three hours.
Multiple loud cracks rang out and shattering glass was heard around 1pm before a man wearing a singlet and shorts was handcuffed and seen being taken into custody by the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) shortly afterwards.
Gray said the man refused to come out after numerous attempts to engage with him.
“After more than three hours, the decision was made for members of the Armed Offenders Squad to enter the property and arrest the man.