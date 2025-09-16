The spokesperson said this was an “isolated incident” and wanted to reassure the Hobsonville community there was no further risk.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify further offenders.”

Another spokesperson said the incident was connected to the presence of armed police on Red Hills Rd in Massey about 10pm last night.

Anyone with information that can assist enquiries is asked to contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105 using reference number 250916/8726.

Yesterday, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Renfree said a gun had been fired towards a car, but there were no reports of injuries.

“However, one person has been injured with a weapon and transported to hospital with moderate injuries,” Renfree said.

A nearby worker told the Herald she saw a truck driving erratically in the carpark when the incident unfolded.

A takeaway shop worker told the Herald she heard three loud bangs and shut her door immediately.

She saw a black ute driving in the wrong direction around the carpark “very aggressively”.

“It’s just so shocking.”

Jini, a nearby shopper, spoke to the injured man.

She told the Herald she was at the supermarket for a bag of chips and ducked across to the liquor store, where she saw a black modified jeep drive in the wrong direction in the carpark like a “maniac”.

She said the driver appeared to be “very jittery“.

“There was a lot of noise, sounded like a pop and then a crack,” she said.

She then saw a man bleeding from his ear.

“It was a big gash, blood everywhere.”

She said lots of shoppers ran to help, including a paramedic.

