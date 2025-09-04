Emergency services were called to a report of a disorder near the corner of Te Irirangi Dr and Great South Rd. Video / NZ Herald

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A man has been charged after two car window washers were allegedly stabbed at a South Auckland intersection during rush hour.

Police said two people received moderate injuries after the incident near the corner of Te Irirangi Dr and Great South Rd, in Manukau, yesterday evening.

Counties Manukau Crime Squad’s Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie said they received a report of a disorder at about 6.10pm yesterday at the busy intersection.

“Two people sustained stab wounds following a disagreement between the driver of a car and two men who were washing car windows nearby,” Gillespie said.