“The offender is not believed to be known to the victims.”
The alleged offender will appear in the Manukau District Court today.
The 31-year-old faces two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Gillespie said investigations are ongoing.
Earlier, police said some people left the scene in a vehicle. Police attended immediately and are seeking those believed to be involved.
A Herald photographer said detectives and a specialist forensic photographer were at a car park at the intersection of Cavendish Drive and Te Irirangi Drive.
Forensic markers had been laid out across approximately 45m of the car park, mapping out the scene.
A shopping trolley, drinks, and a blood-soaked piece of clothing were inside the cordoned-off area.
A worker in the area told the Herald they could see about seven police cars at the location.
Hato Hone St John said it sent multiple vehicles.