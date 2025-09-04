Advertisement
Man charged after allegedly stabbing two car window washers in South Auckland

Rachel Maher
Emergency services were called to a report of a disorder near the corner of Te Irirangi Dr and Great South Rd. Video / NZ Herald

A man has been charged after two car window washers were allegedly stabbed at a South Auckland intersection during rush hour.

Police said two people received moderate injuries after the incident near the corner of Te Irirangi Dr and Great South Rd, in Manukau, yesterday evening.

Counties Manukau

