Chantel Boshoff told the Herald she went to Saturday’s show and said most of the time was taken up by waiting for the trucks to do the stunts while the MC spoke through a barely audible speaker system.

She said the stunts only took up 10 to 15 minutes of the 45-minute runtime in the first interval.

“I’m not saying that they should have done more extreme tricks, I’m just saying they could have really cut down on the waiting times in between.”

She said the event did not live up to her expectations after spending almost $300 on tickets for two adults and three children.

Boshoff said the time left by the motocross riders’ absence could have been filled with more jumps from the trucks rather than leaving large gaps in the performance.

The show was also marketed to feature “glow and fire” effects, which were intended to enhance the spectacle, but Boshoff said there was no glow at all.

She said the marketers should have taken daylight saving hours into account before advertising the glow and fire elements.

The speaker system was very quiet, with the crowd unable to clearly hear the interviews with the truck drivers, she said.

The stadium screens were also delayed, said Boshoff.

Eden Park said it was unable to comment on specific concerns about the production.

Many people shared their disappointment about the event on social media, expressing similar concerns to Boshoff.

Her three young children enjoyed the show but could still see where improvements could be made, she said.

The show had plenty of supporters, however, and a number of people gave their praise online.

A common theme among supporters was that their children enjoyed the show and it was a great family day out.

“So cool to see so many parents and their children enjoying today awesome,” one said.

“Awesome show! My fam had a great time,” said another.

The tour promoter told the Herald: “There was a lot of positive feedback from attendees who enjoyed the action-packed show and family-friendly atmosphere.

“TEG Sport, who tours Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live on behalf of the show creators, Family Entertainment Live, were pleased to welcome more than 50,000 fans to Eden Park across two days to see the show.”