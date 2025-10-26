He argued that having his name published in connection with the offending would cause the Laser Group parent company to cancel his franchise contract because of reputational damage.

A judge rejected Barnes’ plea, ruling his offending was serious and that it was for the company to decide whether his actions warranted termination, not the court.

Barnes had just left home and was driving along the semi-rural Attwood Rd, Paremoremo about 7.10am on Sunday, June 8.

He was on a Zoom call and trying to call his mother in the moments leading up to the crash.

Wandering north along the road edge in single file were best friends Sue Fletcher and Denise Prouse, with their dogs Macky and Luna. It was a weekend ritual they had enjoyed for 20 years.

But in an instant the winter morning serenity was shattered by the thump of bodies on metal and their lives forever changed.

Solomon Barnes was on a Zoom call and trying to ring his mother in the moments leading up to a hit-and-run collision with two dog walkers in his Ford Ranger ute on June 8, 2025 in Paremoremo.

Distracted, Barnes did not notice the two women and their pets. He ploughed into them in his white Ford Ranger ute, sending them flying into the roadside ditch.

The impact nearly killed Prouse. She suffered multiple fractures, spent 12 days in hospital and is still recovering from severe physical injuries.

And while the collision ripped a large chunk of the front bumper from Barnes’ vehicle, and neighbours described the sound as like a plane crash, he drove off without stopping.

When he handed himself in 24 hours later, he told police he thought he’d hit a recycling bin.

‘It was quite haunting’

Prouse is undergoing rehabilitation and only just considering a limited return to work.

She is still triggered by white utes or sudden noises behind her.

The 64-year-old can’t comprehend how someone could mow two people down and not stop to check on their condition or provide medical assistance.

“It’s just total disbelief that someone could have done so much damage and just drive off.

“Those moments when we were on our own after it happened, just the deathly silence, there was no noise. That’s when I knew for sure he had left the scene. It was quite haunting. We just didn’t think anyone would hear our cries for help.”

Fletcher recalls lying dazed and injured on the verge and watching the vehicle disappear into the distance.

Sue Fletcher and her friend were walking their dogs on a semi-rural North Shore road in June 2025 when they were run down by a Ford Ranger SUV. Her dog Macky was put down days later as a result of his injuries. Photo / Anna Heath

While her injuries would eventually heal, her beloved pet Macky suffered severe damage. He underwent emergency veterinary treatment but had to be put down days later.

She recalls seeing her friend Prouse lying badly hurt nearby as they both called out for help.

Fletcher is incredulous that someone could run down two people, flee the scene and then fail to take accountability.

She came face to face with Barnes at a restorative justice meeting but felt he wasn’t honest about the accident - sticking to his recycling bin story, which a judge found wasn’t believable.

Laser Plumbing Whenuapai boss Solomon Barnes pleaded guilty to careless driving and failing to stop after hitting two dog walkers with his Ford Ranger in Paremoremo on June 8, 2025.

His failed bid for a discharge and permanent name suppression was galling and personally insulting, Fletcher said.

“It was so minimising to our experience to feel that he wanted to hide what he’d done from the community.

“He seemed more interested in protecting his name and his business interests than owning his accountability for his behaviour.

“It’s important to me that the community have transparency around the incident and the impact that it’s had on our lives.”

‘Pale and saying her goodbyes’

As Barnes drove away, Prouse tried not to move and called out for Luna.

“She was pale and saying her goodbyes,” Fletcher recalls. “She thought she was going to die.”

Prouse’s son Mitch arrived at the scene. He held his mother’s hand and tried to reassure her as they waited for the ambulance.

Macky, a border collie, lay bleeding and broken, unable to move, metres from Fletcher.

“He looked terrible. It was clear that he was terribly injured.”

Macky was an 8-year-old border collie and much loved pet.

Denise Prouse's dog Luna was found uninjured hours after the accident.

Luna ran away after the crash but was found uninjured later that night.

Both women gave powerful victim impacts during last month’s sentencing hearing - Prouse limping to the front of the courtroom on crutches and moonboots.

Listening to judgment being passed on Barnes was validating, Fletcher said. She was grateful to be believed.

It was important for both women that Barnes be identified in terms of justice being served.

“He wanted to be protected and he wanted the crime to be hidden.”

‘I wonder if I am dying’

Prouse knows she came close to losing her life that day.

“I’m really lucky to be alive and I remind myself of that every day. There’s a lot to be thankful for.”

She recalled wanting to close her eyes and go to sleep as she lay broken on the side of the road, but Mitch trying to keep her alert.

“I thought, ‘I wonder if I am dying’. I needed to make that moment matter because I didn’t know what was going to follow.”

She said the accident was totally preventable. After striking both women, all Barnes had to do was turn around, front up for his mistake and offer them assistance.

Solomon Barnes is the face of Laser Plumbing Whenuapai. He was sentenced in September to community work and disqualified from driving after pleading guilty to causing a hit-and-run accident in Paremoremo in June this year.

But his farcical excuses and attempts to avoid publicity meant he hadn’t “owned” his actions that day.

Prouse also met Barnes ahead of sentencing. She found the meeting confronting, but “I felt I needed to have a voice”.

It emerged that after hitting the women, Barnes had pulled over further up the road to inspect the damage to his car.

His bid for secrecy and to avoid a conviction was insulting and hurtful, Prouse said.

“It just never made sense that he was more worried about his ute than turning the vehicle around to check if we were alive.”

Barnes paid several thousand dollars to each woman in reparation. His insurer covered their significant medical and vet bills.

Macky suffered severe injuries during the accident. Despite medical treatment, he had to be put down days later.

Prouse felt his sentence of community work and disqualification from driving was “light”. But she was grateful to see him finally held to account.

Both women thanked the community for their unwavering support after the accident.

Waiving suppression meant they could finally tell their story and get closure.

“I don’t want to be the victim, I just want to move on,” Prouse said.

“It’s been a long wait. It’s never felt like a win. I don’t feel like we’ve won anything. It’s just justice.”

‘I take full responsibility for what occurred’

In a statement provided through his lawyer, Barnes apologised for his actions and the harm he had caused the victims, their families and wider community.

“I take full responsibility for what occurred, and accept the court’s judgement and consequences.

“I am committed to making amends, including fulfilling the court’s sentence, providing reparation, and taking meaningful steps to build and regain trust in my community.”

Hit-and-run victim Sue Fletcher at the scene of where she was struck by a Ford Ranger SUV on a semi-rural North Shore road in June 2025. Photo / Anna Heath

Laser Group general manager Kyle Weir said the company recognised the seriousness of this incident and its thoughts were with the victims and their families.

The company held its people to a high standard and was disappointed the incident had occurred.

“Mr Barnes has taken full responsibility for his actions in this personal matter, and has accepted the fair consequences laid out through the courts.”

The company’s response would be guided by its values, Weir said.

“As is standard practice, any discussions related to corrective measures will be addressed through an internal Laser Group process and in line with the Laser Member Agreement.”

Lane Nichols is Auckland desk editor for the New Zealand Herald with more than 20 years’ experience in the industry.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.